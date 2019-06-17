NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man accused of killing his former girlfriend's parents in Nebraska has killed himself in a Nebraska prison.
The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 36-year-old Brindar Jangir was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Earlier this month a judge ordered Jangir to undergo a mental competency evaluation , and he was being held at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Jangir was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 23 shotgun deaths in Douglas, Nebraska, of 56-year-old Randal Grimes and 51-year-old Annette Grimes.
A court document says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.
Related Content
- Authorities say Iowa man killed himself in Nebraska prison
- Authorities say Mitchell County man killed in Nebraska farm accident
- Iowa man arrested in slayings of 2 people in Nebraska
- Nebraska man pleads guilty to kidnapping in North Iowa
- Iowa man convicted of killing 10-year-old dies in prison
- Authorities say 22 inmates involved in Iowa prison yard fight
- UPDATE: Missing Hampton man found in Nebraska
- Ex-Iowa football coach guilty of boy's assault in Nebraska
- Bohannon, No. 25 Iowa beat No. 24 Nebraska 93-84
- AP source: Nebraska hires former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg