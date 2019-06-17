Clear

Authorities say Iowa man killed himself in Nebraska prison

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man accused of killing his former girlfriend's parents in Nebraska has killed himself in a Nebraska prison.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 36-year-old Brindar Jangir was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Earlier this month a judge ordered Jangir to undergo a mental competency evaluation , and he was being held at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Jangir was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 23 shotgun deaths in Douglas, Nebraska, of 56-year-old Randal Grimes and 51-year-old Annette Grimes.

A court document says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

