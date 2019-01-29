LIME SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man died after a snowmobiling accident in northeast Iowa.
The Howard County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday on a trail that runs on a side of a road about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northwest of Lime Springs. The office says in a news release that Ross Wilson was riding alone when his machine rolled over him. He was found later by other snowmobile riders.
Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Cresco.
The accident is being investigated.
Related Content
- Authorities say Cresco man died in NE Iowa snowmobile accident
- UPDATE: Minnesota man killed in NE Iowa farm accident
- Minnesota man hurt after snowmobile accident
- Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa
- Snowmobile death in NW Iowa
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Cresco driver cited for January auto accident
- Cresco driver in southeastern Minnesota auto accident
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
Scroll for more content...