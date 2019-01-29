Clear
Authorities say Cresco man died in NE Iowa snowmobile accident

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday on a trail that runs on a side of a road about 2 miles northwest of Lime Springs.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:03 PM

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man died after a snowmobiling accident in northeast Iowa.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred about 1:40 a.m. Friday on a trail that runs on a side of a road about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northwest of Lime Springs. The office says in a news release that Ross Wilson was riding alone when his machine rolled over him. He was found later by other snowmobile riders.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Cresco.

The accident is being investigated.

