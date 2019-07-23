Clear
Iowa authorities say boy died after being pinned beneath mower

Authorities say a boy died after a lawn mower overturned, pinning him beneath.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:42 AM

FAIRFAX, Iowa (AP) — Linn County authorities say a boy died after a lawn mower overturned, pinning him beneath.

First responders were sent around 8:20 p.m. Monday to a site about a 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Fairfax. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the boy was trapped under the mower, which had overturned when the boy was trying to mow a ditch.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and other details haven't been released.

