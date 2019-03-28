Clear
Authorities say DNA matches man to 4 Iowa sex assaults

Prosecutors say a DNA sample taken from Fountain in March 2018 after his arrest in the federal drug case linked him to the four Iowa assaults.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a DNA sample taken from a man arrested on federal drug charges has matched those taken after four Dubuque women were raped years ago.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 29-year-old Martel Fountain Sr. is charged with four counts of sexual abuse and four of burglary. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say Fountain assaulted three women in 2011 after forcing his way into their homes. The documents say another was raped in 2014 after Fountain forced her into her garage.

Prosecutors say a DNA sample taken from Fountain in March 2018 after his arrest in the federal drug case linked him to the four Dubuque assaults. DNA information from those four cases had been filed in an FBI database.

Fountain has since been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

