NE Iowa authorities say Chickasaw Co. man who may be disoriented is missing

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities are asking for your help to locate a missing person who may be disoriented.

“James Louis Boyd, age 86 of Fredericksburg was last seen at approximately 2:00 pm (Monday) at the Waverly Walmart. Mr. Boyd was driving a red in color Dodge Ram 1500 truck bearing Iowa license plates GV 327. Boyd is described as a white male, 5'8", 225 lbs, grey hair, a mustache and is of stocky build. He was last seen wearing bib overalls, a blue jacket, pullover sweater (dark in color) and a dark ball cap. Mr. Boyd also wears glasses,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“James Boyd may be confused or disoriented and the family says there are dementia concerns. Mr. Boyd had a prior episode where he got confused and lost and was later located near the twin cities (MN).”