Authorities say 2 people injured in central Iowa fire

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a central Iowa house fire that one of them reported by running to an emergency center.
Firefighters were sent around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the home in Boone and soon had the flames under control.
A fire official told station KCCI that a man ran from the burning house to the dispatch center less than a block away to report the fire. The man and a woman who lived in the home were taken to a hospital.
Names and other details haven't been released. The fire cause is being investigated.
