Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities say 2 people injured in central Iowa fire

Authorities say two people were injured in a central Iowa house fire that one of them reported by running to an emergency center.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 11:47 AM

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a central Iowa house fire that one of them reported by running to an emergency center.

Firefighters were sent around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the home in Boone and soon had the flames under control.

A fire official told station KCCI that a man ran from the burning house to the dispatch center less than a block away to report the fire. The man and a woman who lived in the home were taken to a hospital.

Names and other details haven't been released. The fire cause is being investigated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

deadly uber mistake

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Community Events