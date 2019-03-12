Clear
Authorities say 2 Newton prison guards injured by inmate

The Iowa Corrections Department says two correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Newton Correctional Facility.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:26 AM

The department says the inmate became combative when the guards began putting restraints on him around 6 p.m. Monday. One officer was punched in the head and bitten, and the other officer suffered minor injuries while trying to restrain the inmate.

The department says the guards were treated at the prison and says the inmate didn't seem to have suffered "any notable injuries."

The names of those involved were not released.

