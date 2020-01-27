Authorities say 1 killed, 1 wounded in Iowa shooting

Police say one person was shot to death and and another wounded in northeast Cedar Rapids.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Officers sent to the scene in a parking lot found the two people, and both were taken to a hospital.

Police say 18-year-old Andrew Gaston died early Saturday.

The 16-year-old with him is expected to survive his wound. No arrests have been reported.