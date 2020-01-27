Police say one person was shot to death and and another wounded in northeast Cedar Rapids.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
For more Iowa news, click here.
Officers sent to the scene in a parking lot found the two people, and both were taken to a hospital.
Police say 18-year-old Andrew Gaston died early Saturday.
The 16-year-old with him is expected to survive his wound. No arrests have been reported.
Related Content
- Authorities say 1 killed, 1 wounded in Iowa shooting
- Authorities: 2 Iowa deputies and suspect wounded in shootout
- One killed, two wounded in Christmas night shooting in Iowa City suburb
- Authorities identify man killed in Rochester shooting
- Authorities say Iowa boy killed by hit-and-run driver
- Authorities say Iowa man killed himself in Nebraska prison
- Authorities: 10-year-old killed in northwest Iowa ATV crash
- Iowa authorities ID woman killed in oxygen tank explosion
- Authorities charge central Iowa man with killing wife
- Medical examiner says Iowa student died from stab wounds
Scroll for more content...