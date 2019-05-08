1 rescued after vehicle goes into Albert Lea's Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities have confirmed one person has been rescued after a vehicle went in Fountain Lake on Wednesday morning.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the Albert Lea Police Department and the Albert Lea Fire are all on scene.

The person rescued was taken to the hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Just before 12 p.m., first responders were seen attempting to remove the vehicle from the lake.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.