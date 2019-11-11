Authorities respond to rollover accident at Mason City High School parking lot

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities in Mason City responded to a rollover in the Mason City High School parking lot Monday morning.
Mason City police and fire both responded a little after 8 a.m.
A vehicle was seen on its top. There was no word on injuries.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
