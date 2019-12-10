Authorities respond to report of person in vehicle in Winnebago River near Mason City

Clear
Authorities are on the scene of an apparent river rescue after a report of a vehicle in the Winnebago River.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:04 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 8:09 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities are on the scene of an apparent river rescue after a report of a vehicle in the Winnebago River.

A KIMT reporter on the scene said a vehicle is in the river and first responders were attempting to remove a person from the vehicle.

The location of the incident is Thrush Ave. and Claybanks Dr., which is near Portland and southeast of Mason City.

Authorities were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. and said the vehicle went over the embankment. The man was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne.

