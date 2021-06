ADAMS, Minn. - A fire on a farm in rural Mower County resulted in a shop where equipment was kept being destroyed.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. at 18390 630th Ave. in Adams.

The property owners said a man went out to feed the hogs this morning and saw the fire. The shop where the fire took place housed farm equipment and a truck.

No injuries were reported.

