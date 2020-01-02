Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of those involved in fatal Fillmore County crash

Authorities release names of those involved in fatal Fillmore County crash

The crash Wednesday involved two Mabel-Canton students and grief counselors were at the school Thursday.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 12:03 PM

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a fatal New Year's Day crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 17-year-old Dylan Delaney, of Mabel, was killed in the crash. Lauren Bedard, 19, of Houston, suffered life-threatening injuries and a third person, a 17-year-old male, was also injured. His name and condition was not released. 

The crash happened a little before 10:30 am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi was eastbound on Highway 44 and the car was making a left turn onto North Lyndale St. The semi and car collided in the intersection.

The car went into the ditch and the semi rolled onto its side.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Perry Omodt, of Rushford, was not injured. 

