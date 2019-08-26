Authorities release names of those involved in deadly Mower County tree-cutting accident

Clear
Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:21 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:22 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a deadly tree-cutting accident.

Authorities responded Sunday after a report that two people fell 30-35 feet while cutting trees.

Earl Klankowski, 64, of Caledonia, died in the accident while 77-year-old Patrick O’Connor, of Dexter, suffered critical injuries, the Mower County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A third person, 38-year-old Benjamin Klankowski, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened at around 12:27 p.m. in the 58000 block of 205th Street.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin and Lyle police, the Rose Creek, Adams and Mayo Clinic Ambulance and three helicopters all assisted at the scene.

