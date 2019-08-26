MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a deadly tree-cutting accident.
Authorities responded Sunday after a report that two people fell 30-35 feet while cutting trees.
Earl Klankowski, 64, of Caledonia, died in the accident while 77-year-old Patrick O’Connor, of Dexter, suffered critical injuries, the Mower County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
A third person, 38-year-old Benjamin Klankowski, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened at around 12:27 p.m. in the 58000 block of 205th Street.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin and Lyle police, the Rose Creek, Adams and Mayo Clinic Ambulance and three helicopters all assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Authorities release names of those involved in deadly Mower County tree-cutting accident
- One man dead in Mower County tree-cutting accident
- 4 vehicles, including Sheriff's vehicle, involved in Mower County accident
- Mower SWCD tree program selling trees
- Truck hits tree in Mower County
- Two injured after accident in Mower County
- Teen injured in Mower County auto accident
- Mower County accident sends three to hospital
- Authorities identify woman killed in Mitchell County tree-clearing accident
- UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting