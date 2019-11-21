Authorities release names of 2 people killed in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released the names of two people from New Richland killed during a Dodge County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Jay Logan (57)and Elizabeth Logan (52) died in the semi vs. car collision on Highway 14.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday between 120th and 150th Avenue near Claremont.

A westbound semi hauling fertilizer product crashed with an eastbound car. Authorities say the car caught on fire and was being consumed by flames when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The driver of that semi has been identified as 75-year-old Merritt Lyle Davis of Cleveland, Minn.

The crash occurred near where a fatal crash happened in 2018. In that crash, Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center was stopped and waiting to turn left when a Hummer driven by Tanner Kruckeberg hit her from behind. Harberts’ 8-year-old daughter Emerson was killed in the collision and Harberts herself later died from her injuries.

Distracted driving was ruled as the cause of that crash.

The highway where the fatal crashes happened is set to go under a multi-million dollar renovation. Groundbreaking took place in October for the $108M highway upgrade between Owatonna and Dodge Center in southern Minnesota.