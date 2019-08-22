Clear
Authorities release name of man killed in Rochester motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed Wednesday when a motorcycle was struck by a car.

Rodney Dwayne Gates, 28, of Rochester, was killed in the crash when his motorcycle was hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Emily Hartmann, of Rochester.

Authorities said Thursday there were no obvious indicators of impairment by either person.

Hartmann had pulled her vehicle into his lane to make a left-hand turn, authorities said. She crossed several lanes of traffic and told police she didn’t see the motorcycle.

No charges have been filed.

The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NE. just after 8 a.m.

