BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - A missing boy suspected of drowning in Blue Earth County has been identified.
The search for 11-year-old Denis Funez, of Madelia, Minnesota, continued Sunday and will resume Monday morning.
On Saturday, deputies and first responders were dispatched for a boy missing at the Rapidan County Park.
“The boy was swimming in the river with other children and was believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current,” the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said.
Assisting agencies include the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, MN DNR, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Crystal Fire Department, Mankato Department of Public Safety – Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
Related Content
- Authorities release name of boy who possibly drowned in southern Minnesota
- Boy nearly drowns at southern Minnesota campground
- Search resumes for boy feared drowned in southern Minnesota
- Boys volleyball emerges in southern Minnesota
- Boy who almost drowned released from the hospital
- Possible severe weather later today in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
- Update: Southern Minnesota fire being investigated as possible arson
- After Monday storms, more flooding possible in southern Minnesota
- Man drowns in central Minnesota lake
- Update: Name released of man killed in southern Minnesota crash