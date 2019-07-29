Authorities release name of boy who possibly drowned in southern Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - A missing boy suspected of drowning in Blue Earth County has been identified.

The search for 11-year-old Denis Funez, of Madelia, Minnesota, continued Sunday and will resume Monday morning.

On Saturday, deputies and first responders were dispatched for a boy missing at the Rapidan County Park.

“The boy was swimming in the river with other children and was believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current,” the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said.

Assisting agencies include the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, MN DNR, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Crystal Fire Department, Mankato Department of Public Safety – Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.