Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fillmore County death ruled a homicide; name of person killed released by authorities Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities recapture jail inmate who fled in northwest Iowa

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old attacked the jailer around 7:20 p.m. Friday and then fled out a door the jailer had just opened at the jail in Estherville.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:00 AM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say officers have captured an inmate who assaulted a jailer before fleeing custody in northwest Iowa.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old attacked the jailer around 7:20 p.m. Friday and then fled out a door the jailer had just opened at the jail in Estherville.

The inmate was apprehended 45 minutes later by an Estherville officer and a K-9.

The inmate has been identified as Divine Watkins. He's been charged with escape and assaulting the jailer. County court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He'd been jailed while awaiting prosecution on burglary and other charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back the blue

Image

Tracking an Icy Monday Morning Commute

Image

Border Sojourn

Image

Curling Club of Rochester hosts outdoor Bonspiel

Image

Bill to reverse city and county firework ordinances

Image

Sober celebration

Image

Mobility hubs going to the committee

Image

Federal employees file lawsuit

Image

RPS survey out this week

Image

Getting home safe after big game

Community Events