Authorities looking for wanted juvenile in NE Iowa

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities in northeast Iowa are looking for a 17-year-old male who is presumed to be armed.

“Lawler area residents: we are looking for a male juvenile subject (17 years of age), ***presumed to be armed***, wearing all black (pants, sweatshirt, baseball cap, sunglasses), black hair, approximately 5’10”. He is known to steal vehicles. Please lock your homes and vehicles. Call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office if you see anything or observe suspicious activity. Thank you for your help,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Due to state laws, the name of the juvenile has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 641-394-3121.