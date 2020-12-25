Authorities looking for vehicle that hit a bicyclist in Howard County

PROTIVIN, Iowa – The public is being asked to help locate a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on Christmas Day in North Iowa.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call Friday of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle around 2 am at the intersection of Willow Avenue and 200th Street, northwest of Protivin. The 58-year-old bike rider was found and taken by ambulance to Cresco and later transferred to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators say car parts left at the scene indicate the hit-and-run vehicle was a dark grey 2003 to 2007 Cadillac CTS. Authorities say striking the bicyclist should have left the car with front end damage and it might be missing a fog light.

If anyone has information identifying the striking vehicle, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 563-547-3535.