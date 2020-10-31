Authorities looking for teen gone missing in central Iowa

ADEL, Iowa – Authorities are looking for a teenager girl reported missing Friday in central Iowa.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Mackenzie Lyons, 15, was last seen at a home southeast of Adel around 1:50 pm getting into a black/dark blue mid-2000 four-door Honda Accord. The Sheriff’s Office says Mackenzie needs prescription medication and did not have any in her possession when she disappeared.

Mackenzie is described as 5’7’’, 108 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 993-4567 or email dispatch@dallascountyiowa.gov.