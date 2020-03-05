Authorities looking for dog in Rochester bite attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a young child.
Police say it happened around 8:14 pm on Wednesday at Andover Apartments in SE Rochester. A 7-year-old boy was walking with a group of kids when he was bit in the face by what is described as a big black dog. The animal was then seen running north.
Authorities say they need to see the vaccination record of this dog. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rochester Animal Control as soon as possible at 507-328-6960, option 1.
