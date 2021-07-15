Authorities looking for 3 suspects after gun-point robbery at Olmsted Co. apartment

DOVER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for suspects following an alleged gunpoint robbery at a Dover apartment.

The sheriff's office said it was reported at 9:13 a.m. in the 100 block of Center St. W.

A 44-year-old female said she was in her apartment when she heard a knock on her door. That's when two white females and a Black male forced their way into the apartment.

The victim said the male held a gun to her head and had her sit on the couch while the others collected electronic items valued at $600 from around the apartment.

The victim described the suspects as a woman who is 5-5, 130 pounds in an orange shirt with pulled-back red hair with acne; a 5-7 female who is 120 pounds with dark hair in a ponytail; a Black male with a large afro and a hoodie. She said all of them appeared to be in their 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.