Authorities investigating suspicious behavior at Byron school parking lot

Woman says she was boxed in by a stranger.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BYRON, Minn. – An investigation is underway into some suspicious activity at Byron Middle School.

A woman told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office she went to the school at 4:50 am Tuesday to meet her running partner. The woman says as she parked, an older red vehicle in the school parking lot drove up next to her. The woman says the driver leaned over and stared at her, then moved behind her car and boxed her in for about 20 seconds before driving away.

The Sheriff’s Office says this behavior was witnessed by another person as well.

The driver of the red vehicle is described as a while male between 40 and 50 years old. The Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance video from the school and anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it via Crime Stoppers of Rochester and Olmsted County.

Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
