Authorities investigating deadly overdose surge in Twin Cities suburb

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Law enforcement is investigating a spike in drug overdoses in a Twin Cities suburb.

On Saturday, the Roseville Police Department said two people have died from overdosing and two more people had been saved from overdoses through use of nalaxone. Police say the deaths were a 16 and 20-year-old who perished in separate incidents. The spike was identified using the Overdose Mapping and Application Program, or ODMAP, a tool that provides near real-time suspected overdose data from first responders and law enforcement.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents are working with several local law enforcement agencies and task forces to investigate this surge in drug overdoses. Roseville police say the cause could be a pill known as “Perc 30”, a potent narcotic mixed with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, and they are looking for the source of the pills.

Physical signs of an opioid overdose include:

-Face is extremely pale or clammy to touch

-Breathing is very slow or stopped

-Body is limp

-Fingernails or lips are blue or purple

-Vomiting or making gurgling noises

-Cannot be woken up from sleep or unable to speak

-Slow heartbeat and/or low blood pressure

The following should be done in the event of an overdose:

-Call 911 immediately if someone is overdosing.

-Use naloxone (Narcan) if a person is having a suspected overdose.

-Seek help through a chemical dependency treatment center.

Minnesota has a “Good Samaritan Law” protecting people from being charged or prosecuted if they act in good faith while seeking medical assistance for someone who is overdosing.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to this case to call the Roseville Police Department at 651- 792-7008. On-line tips may be submitted at www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.

If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.