Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the case of a missing 35-year-old Le Roy man.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 10:19 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the case of a missing 35-year-old Le Roy man.

Authorities said Steven Holm was last seen in Mankato on July 30, the same day a family member received a text message from him.

A vehicle registered to Holm was found in Fillmore County at the Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park on Aug. 2.

“The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has conducted organized searches” with “no sign of Steven,” Mower County authorities said Monday.

Holm has missed required meetings with his DOC agent and an arrest warrant was issued Aug. 26.

He is described as 35, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He commonly has short hair or a shaved head with a brown beard, facial hair and blue eyes.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms and back.

Anyone with information about Holm is asked to call 507-437-9400 or 507-437-9416.

