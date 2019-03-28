Authorities in SE Minnesota searching for missing 88-year-old woman

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are looking for a missing 88-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday.

The woman, Patricia Poole, went missing from the Halter Heights apartments in the 1200 block of East Ave.

Poole is thought to be wearing black shoes, a white coat and carrying a black handbag.

“City residents are being asked to check their property including out-buildings, garages and vacant vehicles,” authorities said.

If you have any information please contact Winona Co Dispatch at 507-932-3020.