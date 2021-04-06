Authorities in Rochester use Narcan to help man who overdosed; police say cases involving pills continue to climb

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old male who was overdosing was saved when officers administered Narcan, and authorities are using the latest case as another reminder of the dangers of taking pills.

Police said the overdose call was received Monday at Walgreens on 14th St. just before 8 p.m.

Officers and deputies arrived and found a person overdosing in the parking lot before Narcan helped the man.

A friend said he thought the victim took Percocet but police said it was more than likely fentanyl.

Over the past four months, police said they have received thousands of cases about little blue pills.