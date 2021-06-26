Authorities in Iowa searching for missing 4-year-old girl

DENISON, Iowa - Authorities in Iowa are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

At 8:53 p.m. Friday, law enforcement was informed that Mackenzie Godden walked away from her residence at 129 Oak Ridge Dr. in Denison.

She was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and gray pants.

"Mackenzie was not located during the search late into the night. Heavy searches will begin after daylight on Saturday 06-26-21. Any public members wishing to assist with the search should report to the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 10:00 am. Volunteers are asked not to search on their own. They will be directed to be a part of a search team by incident command," authorities said Saturday morning.