Authorities identify man who went into the Winnebago River on Friday

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities have identified the man who went missing after an accident on the Winnebago River.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Adam D. VanSyoc was fishing on a boat when it got tangled in a cable that was across the river around noon on Friday. VanSyoc went into the water. Search efforts took place Friday until dark and then resumed at 7 am on Saturday.

VanSyoc has not been found and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says searching will continue until dark on Saturday and then resume Sunday morning if he is not located.

Agencies assisting the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at the scene have been the Iowa State patrol, Iowa State patrol aircraft, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Hanlontown, Fertile, Northwood, Clear Lake, and Ventura fire Departments, Forest City Ambulance, Worth County Emergency Management, Worth County IT, Mercy Air Med, Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue.