DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators say Thursday’s shooting in Mason City started as a case of trespassing.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Nathan Lee Olson, 30 of Mason City, for trespassing across railroad property just west of the intersection between 9th Street NW and Monroe Street. The DCI says there was an altercation and Olson wound up shot.
The DCI says Olson remains under care at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, where he is listed in fair condition, and the investigation is continuing. When completed, the results will be sent to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Related Content
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- "Spare Parts" Author in Mason City
- UPDATE: Motorcyclist in Mason City crash identified
- UPDATE: Suspect identified in Mason City gunfire
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- Authorities: Mason City man fractures woman's orbital bone during argument
- Independent film being shot in Mason City
- Authorities investigate fire at vacant Mason City home
- Iowa authorities looking for escaped Mason City work-release inmate
- Authorities investigating death at Mason City Country Club