Authorities identify man shot in Mason City

DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators say Thursday’s shooting in Mason City started as a case of trespassing.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Nathan Lee Olson, 30 of Mason City, for trespassing across railroad property just west of the intersection between 9th Street NW and Monroe Street. The DCI says there was an altercation and Olson wound up shot.

The DCI says Olson remains under care at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, where he is listed in fair condition, and the investigation is continuing. When completed, the results will be sent to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.