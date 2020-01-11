Clear
Authorities identify man killed in Rochester shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting Friday, Jan. 10, in Rochester, Minn.

Rochester police identified the person shot and killed Friday.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 6:14 AM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 6:21 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police identified the person shot and killed Friday as 24-year-old Trevor Boysen, of Rochester.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, has been arrested for 2nd-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Rochester police.


Robert Salley

Officers responded to a shooting on in the 800 block of 21st Ave SE. and found Boysen deceased in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses described a subject that was running from the area where the victim had been shot. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts on the victim, however, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect at 1618 Marion Road SE. When the suspect was arrested, the handgun suspected of being used in the shooting was recovered.

None of the subjects involved in this incident are believed to be current students at RCTC, which is near where the shooting happened.

