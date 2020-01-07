Authorities identify man found dead along Rochester road

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities said Tuesday a dead body found in a creek in the southern part of the city was a 39-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Authorities identified the man as Andre Degeneffe and said the case remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made and authorities said it could have been an accident or medically related. Authorities said there were no signs of a murder or a suicide.

The man was in Rochester for a medical appointment and was reported missing an hour before his body was found.

Police also said a noise complaint was taken Sunday from a hotel room where the man was staying.

The Rochester Police Department says it was called just before 12:30 p.m. Monday about a body in the 3800 block of Commercial Drive SW.



