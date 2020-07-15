Authorities identify hostage-taker killed on Mendota bridge

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a Carver County sheriff’s deputy this week as he held a woman hostage on a bridge in a Twin Cities suburb.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 31-year-old Arlan Kaleb Schultz, of Richfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Schultz was killed about 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Mendota Bridge.

The incident began about 5 hours earlier at a residence in Chaska where Schultz was threatening to shoot the woman. He took off in a vehicle with the woman and officers pursued. Eventually, tire spikes were used on the bridge to stop the vehicle.