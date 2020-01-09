Authorities awaiting toxicology reports of man who was found dead in Rochester creek

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police are awaiting toxicology reports after an autopsy was completed on a man who was found dead this week near a creek in southern Rochester.

Police said Thursday that there is still no cause of death for Andre Degeneffe, 39, of Minneapolis.

The man was in Rochester for a medical appointment and was reported missing an hour before his body was found.

No arrests have been made and authorities said it could have been an accident or medically related. Authorities said there were no signs of a murder or a suicide.

The Rochester Police Department says it was called just before 12:30 p.m. Monday about a body in the 3800 block of Commercial Drive SW.