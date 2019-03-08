Authorities asking for public's help to locate woman last seen at RCTC

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for help to find a 20-year-old woman last seen at Rochester Community and Technical College on Monday.
Authorities say Priyanka Patel, 20, is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, and went missing when when her brother came back to pick her up at 3 p.m. Monday. Patel had been living in Grand Meadow.
“She never came out of the building,” authorities said in a press release. “There is a reason to believe she may have traveled to the Chicago, IL., area where she had lived until January of this year.”
Anybody with information about her whereabouts should call 507-328-6935.
