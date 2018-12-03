Authorities asking for public's help to locate missing 16-year-old last seen in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Authorities in Austin are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Gracie Schlomann was last seen at the youth facility located at 28th St. NE near Interstate-90 on Nov. 30.

She is 5-foot-7, 197 pounds. She was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black leggings and black and white Air Jordan tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call 507-437-9400, ext. 1 or call 911 immediately.