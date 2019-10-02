Authorities asking for public's help to locate man involved in multi-county SE Minnesota pursuit

Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who led deputies on a multi-county pursuit and who is wanted for multiple warrants.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday deputies located the subject, Brian Rathbun, 53, who then fled north in a motor vehicle.
Rathbun hit stop sticks placed on County Rd. 1 in Olmsted County and lost both tires on the right side of the vehicle.
Rathbun continued north and deputies terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns as the pursuit neared Rochester city limits.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the car was dumped in the 900 block of 11th Ave. SE in the Slattery Park neighborhood.
A K9 search to locate Rathbun was unsuccessful.
Authorities said a tip to locate Rathbun could result in a financial reward.
