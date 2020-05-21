Authorities asking for public's help in Rochester homicide investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the homicide investigation of 41-year-old Robert Volgmann.

Volgmann was found deceased April 16 in his room at 2319 28 ½ Ave. NW. Authorities suspect he was killed either the evening of April 12 (Easter Sunday) or early April 13.

“Informational flyers were distributed to residences in the neighborhood, asking residents for any information on suspicious persons, and for any discarded items (i.e. tools, clothing, etc.), that may have been found in the area after April 12th , (Easter Sunday.) Anyone with information regarding the above homicide is being asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800 or Investigator Jean Valere at 507-328-6935.”

A cash reward may be awarded if a tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s).