Authorities asking for public's help after alleged NE Iowa armed robbery

POSTVILLE, Iowa - Northeast Iowa authorities are asking for the public’s help after an alleged armed robbery Thursday in Postville.
Police said it happened at 10 a.m. and involved a silver or gray Dodge Neon/Stratus.
The victim told police it was a two-door vehicle with boxes in the back seat with items filling the back window. The driver was described as a black male in his early thirties who is about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6.
Anyone with information is asked to call 563-864-3234 or 563-568-4521.
