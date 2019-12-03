Clear

Authorities asking for public's help to locate missing SE Minnesota man

Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Dec 3, 2019
Dec 3, 2019

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said family reported Monday that 35-year-old Travis Jonsgaard as missing.

The family last heard from the Rushford man on Nov. 30 around noon via text message.

“Family members are concerned for the welfare of Travis due to suicidal statements he sent via text messages,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe he was staying in the 6300 block of Saint Bridget's Rd. NW. 

He is believed to be driving a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 591NRX.

Jonsgaard is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds.

Post by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Nice week expected
