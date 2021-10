FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Dennis Daniels was last seen Sunday and could be driving a blue 2006 Ford F-150 with the license plate 258ZJH. He was is 6-foot and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may travel out of Iowa.

He was last seen wearing a faded blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown loafers/

Anyone with information is asked to call 641-456-2731.