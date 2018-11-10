UPDATE: Missing woman located in North Iowa

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Emergency Notification Network says Michelle Swearingen has been found.

Previous story below

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

The Department says Michelle Swearingen was last seen in Lake Mills early Wednesday morning and could be with Kristofer Voigt of Mason City. Police say Voigt may be armed.

Anyone with information on Michelle Swearingen or her whereabouts is asked to call 641-592-2188.