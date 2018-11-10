Clear

UPDATE: Missing woman located in North Iowa

Michelle Swearingen Michelle Swearingen

Authorities asked for help after she was last seen Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

UPDATE:  The Winnebago County Emergency Notification Network says Michelle Swearingen has been found.

Previous story below

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

The Department says Michelle Swearingen was last seen in Lake Mills early Wednesday morning and could be with Kristofer Voigt of Mason City. Police say Voigt may be armed.

Anyone with information on Michelle Swearingen or her whereabouts is asked to call 641-592-2188.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events