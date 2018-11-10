UPDATE: The Winnebago County Emergency Notification Network says Michelle Swearingen has been found.
Previous story below
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
The Department says Michelle Swearingen was last seen in Lake Mills early Wednesday morning and could be with Kristofer Voigt of Mason City. Police say Voigt may be armed.
Anyone with information on Michelle Swearingen or her whereabouts is asked to call 641-592-2188.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Missing woman located in North Iowa
- Update: Missing North Iowa woman located in Mason City, man arrested
- UPDATE: Missing girls located in Rochester
- Weather update in North Iowa
- Update: North Iowa woman killed in Winnebago County crash
- North Iowa woman sentenced for forgery
- North Iowa woman arrested for arson
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after child, woman located
- North Iowa woman brought to tears when ring missing for decades found in air duct
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
Scroll for more content...