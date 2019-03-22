Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities ask for help finding southeast Iowa murder suspects

Two men accused of March 17 killing in Burlington.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BURLINGTON, Iowa – The public is being asked to help locate a couple of southeast Iowa murder suspects.

Markell “Kellz” Dishe Price and Majestic Alexander Malone are wanted for 1st degree murder in connection with the March 17 death of Edward “Eddie” Breuer. The Burlington Police Department says both Price and Malone are considered armed and dangerous.

Markell Price is described as a 25-year-old black male, 6’ and 225 pounds.

Majestic Malone is described as a 26-year-old black male, 5’7’’ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835, or their local law enforcement agency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Beautiful conditions linger into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Next Couple of Days

Image

Tracking a Weekend Warm-Up Plus a Little Rain

Image

Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

Image

Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

Image

Need for a new playground

Image

Interfaith vigil to remember New Zealand

Image

World down syndrome day

Image

On the hunt for poachers

Image

Week of Champions

Image

Community of Wellness Symposium

Community Events