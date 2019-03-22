Authorities ask for help finding southeast Iowa murder suspects

BURLINGTON, Iowa – The public is being asked to help locate a couple of southeast Iowa murder suspects.

Markell “Kellz” Dishe Price and Majestic Alexander Malone are wanted for 1st degree murder in connection with the March 17 death of Edward “Eddie” Breuer. The Burlington Police Department says both Price and Malone are considered armed and dangerous.

Markell Price is described as a 25-year-old black male, 6’ and 225 pounds.

Majestic Malone is described as a 26-year-old black male, 5’7’’ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835, or their local law enforcement agency.