Authorities: Woman injured after driving around barricade, crashing into bulldozer in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman could be facing charges after she allegedly drove around a barricade on a road and crashed into the front of a bulldozer.

Maggie Thornton, 32, was injured during the crash Saturday night on County Rd. 9 and Silver Creek. Rd.

Authorities said she was pinned between the seat and the steering wheel and had to get cut out of the vehicle.

She was taken to St. Marys after officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol. Authorities are waiting for blood tests and she has not been charged.