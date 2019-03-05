Authorities: Two in southern MN found with 118 pounds of suspected liquid meth

MANKATO, Minn. - An ongoing investigation resulted in 118 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, 404 grams of crystal meth and a stolen handgun being found.

The Minnesota River Drug Task Force and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force participated in the buy bust operation Feb. 28.

Authorities say a controlled purchase of meth was arranged with 21-year-old Edward Fancisco Soto, 21, of St. James. An accomplice, 20-year-old Samantha Jo Korman, 20, of St. James, was also arrested as the two were found to be in possession of 294 grams of meth.

Both were booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on first-degree drug charges.

A search warrant at the residence where the two lived resulted in agents finding approximately 118 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, 404 grams of crystal meth, and a stolen handgun.

“In an effort to disguise large amounts of methamphetamine, drug traffickers commonly dissolve crystal meth in water or other liquid substances to avoid detection. The liquid substance is then boiled or evaporated by other means to restore it back to crystal meth,” authorities said in a press release.