Court documents: Tip from school leads to many drug charges in Winnebago Co.

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - An 18-year-old Lake Mills man is facing numerous felony drug charges, including using a minor in drug trade, after LSD and other drugs were found in an apartment.

Jose DeLeon is facing felony charges after a search was executed Tuesday at 109 Iowa St. in Lake Mills.

According to court documents, the Lake Mills school reported many students were not in attendance Tuesday and were later found to be at a location where LSD and other drugs were located.

Authorities say when the door to the apartment was opened, a cloud of smoke was evident. Kids who were hiding in a bedroom were told to come to the living room, according to court documents.

That led to DeLeon being charged with the following:

• Using a person under the age of 18 in drug trade

• Possession with intent to deliver LSD

• Gathering where a controlled substance is used

• Possession with intent to deliver “Molly”

• Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Winnebago Co. authorities said they responded to the apartment after a report of five juveniles being at the location smoking marijuana. That led authorities to locate LSD, a baggie of Molly and marijuana.

Police said DeLeon had marked baggies indicating the selling of drugs.