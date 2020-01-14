ROCHESTER, Minn. - Emotions were high and one person was arrested at a hearing Monday for suspected murderer Robert Salley Jr.
Salley Jr. was in court after Friday’s shooting death of 24-year-old Trevor Boysen.
Authorities said many people showed up at the hearing wearing Trevor’s nametags and they were told by deputies to take them off due to it not being allowed.
Shortly after, a chaotic scene ensued with Desiree Boysen, Trevor’s brother, acting out of control, according to the sheriff’s office.
Desiree Boysen had to be restrained against a wall and allegedly went after deputies.
After being handcuffed and walked to the jail, she allegedly began screaming at police
She is facing charges of obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.
Boysen’s brother was given a ticket for disorderly conduct.
Bryant Salley Jr., 18, has been arrested for 2nd-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers responded to a shooting Friday in the 800 block of 21st Ave SE. and found Trevor Boysen deceased in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Related Content
- Authorities: Sister of Rochester murder victim arrested after disturbance at court hearing
- Police: Large, naked man causes disturbance in downtown Rochester
- Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case
- Hearing set on possible third trial in Rochester murder case
- Account established to help family of Rochester murder victim
- Rochester murderer loses in the Minnesota Court of Appeals
- Authorities: Warrant yields drugs as Rochester man arrested
- Rochester teen arrested for stealing vehicle, leading authorities on pursuit
- Floyd County man arrested after pool hall disturbance
- Howard County man arrested after disturbance in Osage