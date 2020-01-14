Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Authorities: Sister of Rochester murder victim arrested after disturbance at court hearing

Desiree Boysen

Brother of murder victim arrested Monday as the suspected murderer had court hearing.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:09 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Emotions were high and one person was arrested at a hearing Monday for suspected murderer Robert Salley Jr.

Salley Jr. was in court after Friday’s shooting death of 24-year-old Trevor Boysen.

Authorities said many people showed up at the hearing wearing Trevor’s nametags and they were told by deputies to take them off due to it not being allowed.

Shortly after, a chaotic scene ensued with Desiree Boysen, Trevor’s brother, acting out of control, according to the sheriff’s office.

Desiree Boysen had to be restrained against a wall and allegedly went after deputies.

After being handcuffed and walked to the jail, she allegedly began screaming at police

She is facing charges of obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.

Boysen’s brother was given a ticket for disorderly conduct.

Bryant Salley Jr., 18, has been arrested for 2nd-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a shooting Friday in the 800 block of 21st Ave SE. and found Trevor Boysen deceased in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
More snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Does your car have a winter survival kit?

Image

Snowmobile safety suggestions from the DNR

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Community Events