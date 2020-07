OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 42-year-old Dover man is facing felony charges after claiming he had a bomb in his vehicle before eluding authorities.

It happened Friday at 3 p.m. when a state trooper pulled over a vehicle in the 18000 block of Highway 14 SE.

The driver, Peter Heaser, refused to roll his window down and said there was a bomb in the vehicle.

A pursuit started and ended near the city of Dover.