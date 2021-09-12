Authorities: Ruse in Winnebago County ends in officer-involved shooting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities said what began as a ruse Saturday night ended with an officer-involved shooting.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said it took a report of an alleged domestic assault call in Thompson at 7:01 p.m.

It was determined the call was a ruse to lure law enforcement to the location before the shooting took place.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the sheriff's office policy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 641-585-2828. More information is expected to be released Monday.